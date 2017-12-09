Lifetime Christmas movie featuring Gulfport airs tonight

A movie filmed in Gulfport earlier this year will debut tonight on Lifetime.

"Christmas in Mississippi" airs December 9 at 7pm, and again on Christmas Day. The December 25th showing will feature the "Extended Director's Cut" where Gulfport will be featured.

According to Lifetime, here's what the story is all about: Photographer Holly Logan (Jana Kramer, "Country Crush") returns to her hometown of Gulfport, Mississippi for Christmas. The town is resurrecting its traditional holiday light show for the first time since a terrible hurricane struck five years earlier.

Holly volunteers to pitch in, but soon has second thoughts when she discovers the festival is run by her high school sweetheart, Mike (Wes Brown, "We Are Marshall"). Now Holly must spend the next few days with the man who broke her heart.

With the help of Caroline (Faith Ford, "Hope & Faith"), her match-making mother and Mr. Kriss, the kind man who will play Santa in the town's celebration, Holly begins to fall in love with her hometown, and Mike, all over again.

"Christmas in Mississippi" also stars Barry Bostwick (Spin City, "Cougar Town") and Richard Karn ("Home Improvement").

Besides featuring Jones Park, and the beautiful Harbor Lights display, the film will also feature a song written by Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.

"I sent him one that was kind of traditional Christmas and they said no we want something more Mississippi. So, I sent another one that was more contemporary with some harmonica in it and they said we really want something a little bluesy, I said let me see what I can do," said Hewes.

The third try was a charm, and the song ‘Mississippi Christmas’ was born.

"I wanted to put a little bit of Mississippi flavor to it. There's a couple of breaks in there that talk about B.B. and Elvis and Kermit and Eudora, just a lot of things about the hills, The Delta, the coastline, different regions of the state," said Hewes.

Mayor Hewes says he did all the vocals himself, and he enlisted the help of a friend for lead guitarist.

"That's my kind of song, my kind of song to play almost a rockabilly feel, 50s kind of feel to it, and that's my kind of thing. I love doing that," said Bucky Cole.

Mayor Hewes felt honored to learn the movie opens and closes with the song.

"I was humbled by it, but it was kind of neat, almost weird, hearing your stuff either on the radio or on the TV, but it's gratifying too," said Hewes.

'Mississippi Christmas' is now available on iTunes.

