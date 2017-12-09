Fire pit explosion severely burns Harrison Co. man, 80

The victim was taken by AMR to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and then flown to a burn center in Jackson. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

An 80-year-old man Harrison County man was seriously burned Saturday morning while starting a fire in a fire pit outside his home.

It happened around 7:30am at the home on Freddie Frank Road, just north of Pass Christian. Witnesses heard an explosion and screams, and soon found the man engulfed in flames. One man grabbed a garden hose and sprayed water on the victim's clothing to douse the fire.

The victim was taken by AMR to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and then flown to a burn center in Jackson.

The Harrison County Fire Marshal's Office and the Harrison County Sheriff's Dept. are investigating the fire. Along with burns, there was slight fire damage to the home's front porch.

Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan wants to remind people of the dangers of using gasoline to start any type fire. The fumes and direct contact with spilled or splashed gasoline is very dangerous and can cause life-threatening burns and damage or loss of property.

"With the cold weather in the area, we ask everyone to be very careful when starting fires in pits or fireplaces," Sullivan said. "Also make sure you follow fire safety when using space heaters or portable heating devices."

