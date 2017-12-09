Downed power pole closes Pass Road near Eisenhower

A portion of Pass Road is expected to be closed for several hours Saturday afternoon because of a downed power pole. (Photo source: WLOX)

A portion of Pass Road is expected to be closed for several hours Saturday afternoon because of a downed power pole. Traffic is being rerouted at Debuys Road and near Eisenhower.

Police say a driver lost control near Gulfwater Drive and smashed into a power pole. It snapped, and power lines are now laying across the five-lane road near YaYa's.

The driver suffered a cut on his hand, but otherwise, he appears okay.

The accident happened around 9am, but the road will be closed for several hours as crews move the power lines from the road, and repair the pole.

