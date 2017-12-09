Take caution: South MS roads clear, but ice remains

Small patches of ice remain on some roads, and officials are still cautioning drivers to slow down and use extra caution on the road. (Photo source: WLOX)

Things are getting back to normal in South Mississippi after Friday's wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice. Small patches of ice remain on some roads, and officials are still cautioning drivers to slow down and use extra caution on the road.

Highway 609 is closed at the Fort Bayou Bridge in Jackson County until conditions are clear.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are continuing to monitor and treat bridges in Jackson County along Highway 63, Highway 613 and Interstate 10.

And in southwest Mississippi, Highway 44 is closed at the Pearl River Bridge in Marion County.

WLOX News Now crews working in the field early Saturday morning witnessed a few minor accidents, mostly due to ice.

Dangerous driving conditions on I-10 in Jackson Co this morning. Several accidents including this one. This SUV hit a patch of ice, spun off the road, and hit the bridge. Deputy says cars just aren’t slowing down. pic.twitter.com/7PpvGGGWSP — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) December 9, 2017

Take a look - tire tracks show how far this 18-wheeler skidded off the road and into the median. This is on I-10 near the Franklin Creek Rd exit. Eastbound is down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/bWEiTWA44o — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) December 9, 2017

What a morning! Witnessed TWO accidents - as we were preparing to do a live shot about the first, another truck hit the same patch of ice, slammed into the guardrail and slid straight toward us! Fortunately, we were able to hop out of the way! pic.twitter.com/vzJveYVLAu — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) December 9, 2017

Happening now - a portion of Pass Road near Gulfwater Dr. is shut down after an accident, that knocked down a power line pic.twitter.com/bkVfXV4T8K — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) December 9, 2017

Single vehicle crash at Three Rivers Road and River Road in Gulfport. Vehicle is being towed away now. Road should reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/J8eVhoIsPl — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) December 9, 2017

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne says to expect plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north winds 5-10 mph. Saturday night will be another cold one with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Eric says we can expect more cool temperatures and dry conditions into next week.

