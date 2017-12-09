Take caution: South MS roads clear, but ice remains - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Take caution: South MS roads clear, but ice remains

Small patches of ice remain on some roads, and officials are still cautioning drivers to slow down and use extra caution on the road.  (Photo source: WLOX) Small patches of ice remain on some roads, and officials are still cautioning drivers to slow down and use extra caution on the road.  (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Things are getting back to normal in South Mississippi after Friday's wintry mix of snow, sleet, and ice. Small patches of ice remain on some roads, and officials are still cautioning drivers to slow down and use extra caution on the road. 

Highway 609 is closed at the Fort Bayou Bridge in Jackson County until conditions are clear.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are continuing to monitor and treat bridges in Jackson County along Highway 63, Highway 613 and Interstate 10.

And in southwest Mississippi, Highway 44 is closed at the Pearl River Bridge in Marion County. 

WLOX News Now crews working in the field early Saturday morning witnessed a few minor accidents, mostly due to ice. 

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne says to expect plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light north winds 5-10 mph. Saturday night will be another cold one with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Eric says we can expect more cool temperatures and dry conditions into next week. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

