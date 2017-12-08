Power pole falls, power knocked out in Gulf Park Estates

People who live near Hamill Farm Road and Fountainbleau Road in Jackson County had a chilly night. A power pole at that intersection toppled over. That knocked out power to people who live in Gulf Park Estates.

A sheriff's deputy told WLOX News the intersection would be closed until further notice. Neighbors said they saw Singing River Electric crews working on the power pole at 10:15 Friday night. By then, the power had been out for at least 45 minutes.

