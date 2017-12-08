Saturday ACT test canceled at schools across Gulf Coast

Freezing temperatures across the Gulf Coast have prompted schools to postpone previously scheduled ACT testing.

Due to the inclement weather, the Saturday, Dec. 9 ACT at these following sites have been postponed as of 9 p.m. Friday:

D’Iberville High School

Harrison Central High School

West Harrison High School

Moss Point High School

St. Martin High School

Ocean Springs High School

Picayune Junior High School

Pearl River Central High School

Representatives say the ACT will be rescheduled at a later date.

Any registered testers with questions concerning this cancellation should call ACT registration at 319-337-1270 or refer to the ACT website at www.act.org.

