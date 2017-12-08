Hancock Co. places road advisory starting at 8pm

The cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland have issued a Road Advisory in place of a previously issued curfew.

This advisory will begin Friday, December 8, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. and end Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 8:00 A.M.

They ask that everyone refrain from traveling unless absolutely necessary.

This decision was in coordination with the Hancock County Sheriff and Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.