Curfew announced for George County

Law enforcement and emergency resources are stretched thin throughout South Mississippi as first responders work crashes caused by slick driving conditions.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said a curfew will be in effect in the county after 5 p.m. to keep people off the dangerous roadways.

In Pearl River County, between four to five inches of snow has accumulated on the ground, according to county emergency management director Danny Manley.

Manley called the road condition’s “horrible.” He said 18-wheelers are sliding off the roadways, and there have been more than 60 crashes reported today. Manley said he expects conditions to only get worse after nightfall.

Authorities in Hancock County have issued a road advisory, asking people to stay off the roads if possible.

Stone County emergency management director Raven James said county road crews are monitoring the roadways and bridges as the temperatures drop.

First responders have already worked about two dozen crashes in Stone County since the winter weather started. James said the crashes were mostly people slipping off the roadways, and no serious injuries have been reported.

Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy said there have been multiple crashes in the county, and there could be more problems for bridges and overpasses tonight. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are prepared to put out sand on the roads if it’s needed.

Lacy is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads.

Bridges are the main concern in Jackson County, according to emergency management director Earl Etheridge. Etheridge said they are keeping an eye on the bridges across Hwy. 63, Hwy. 90, Hwy. 613, and Hwy. 614 where they cross rivers, and they’re also watching the Old Fort Bayou Bridge.

