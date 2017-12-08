Jackson County braces for overnight freeze - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County braces for overnight freeze

In Jackson County, emergency management officials say they're preparing for the potential freeze overnight and its impact on roadways. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) In Jackson County, emergency management officials say they're preparing for the potential freeze overnight and its impact on roadways. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

In Jackson County, emergency management officials say they're preparing for the potential freeze overnight and its impact on roadways. 

Rain throughout Friday created wet roadways across the coast. As temperatures drop, driving conditions will become increasingly more dangerous. For Jackson County Emergency Service Director Earl Etheridge, that means taking precautions ahead of time.

"The county, yesterday, put rock salt out to keep any ice from forming and they did that on the county bridges, not on the state highway bridges, but on the county bridges," he said.

The rock salt mixed with the rainwater should turn into a brine.

"If it doesn't have a lot of rain, it's very effective at keeping the ice from forming," he said 

In Pascagoula, city leaders put sand on the Pascagoula River high rise bridge Thursday night, but that led to some accidents. Etheridge said as temperatures fall below freezing, that could have even more unintended consequences. 

"The problem with sand is when it gets wet with rain, it turns into mud. Mud will freeze and you can have issues there," he said.

Etheridge said the county is taking steps to keep motorists safe, but he urges people to avoid driving if they can. He said if a hard freeze does come, it won't be just bridges and overpasses that become slippery. Even roadways that are not interstates or major highways could become frozen, too.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly