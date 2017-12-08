Rare winter weather brings both hazard and fun to South Mississippi

It was a winter wonderland in parts of South Mississippi Friday morning, especially in Stone and Forrest counties. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was a winter wonderland in parts of South Mississippi Friday morning, especially in Stone and Forrest counties.

One thing was for sure as the winter storm blasted its way into South Mississippi; it was cold. Some people had their own unique ways of staying warm.

"Oh yes I do, my bunny suit and my cowboy boots," said Lela Powell while standing in a gas station parking lot in a full bunny onesie.

Powell said she was excited by the possibilities that came with a wintery mix of weather.

"I'm not used to it but I like it. I'm trying to get used to it. I want to see some snow for Christmas," she said.

She wasn't the only one with snow on her wish list.

"We're kind of playing hooky," said Hannah Gill.

She brought her kids far enough north from their home in Wiggins to see this white powder falling from the sky.

"This was their Christmas wish to see snow. They actually wrote a letter to Santa Claus to see snow, so Santa Claus delivered early for us," said Gill.

But, not everybody was excited about the weather.

"I hope old man winter moves out of here," said Patrick Cobb in Wiggins.

Cobb wasn't happy to see his vehicle's windshield coated in ice when he woke up. And he sure wasn't ecstatic about driving in it.

"You can't see the ice on the road. It's black ice," said Cobb.

That black ice was causing problems for many drivers.

"In the past hour we've had about 12 wrecks," sighed Brooklyn Fire Chief David Smith.

Smith was hoping the hazardous conditions would be enough to keep people off the roads. He knew he had a long day ahead of him.

"Slow down. Stay home if you can," warned Smith.

