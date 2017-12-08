Flag travels around the world, finishes journey at D'Iberville High School

It has flown in countries around the world, and now, a special American Flag will reside inside D'Iberville High School. The flag was unveiled during a ceremony at the high school Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd of VIPs, students, and faculty.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Cliff Canoy spoke the ceremony for the flag which will be the centerpiece of a "Patriot Wall" display the school plans to assemble.

"As a veteran, it is an honor to know that that flag has traveled around the globe," Canoy said. "And that the individual that is tasked with leaving it at a specific place, chose us. It indicates to me that our young people are doing something right."

The flag has flown in Khe Sahn, Phan Thiet, and Hue in Vietnam as well as South Korea and Normandy.

D'Iberville High senior Elizabeth Zelaya was proud to be able to see the flag donated to the school.

"It shows that D'Iberville High School holds a lot of responsibility and dedication to our country," Zelaya said. "I don't think the flag could be in any better place."

