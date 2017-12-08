ALERT: Pipe-bursting freeze coming Friday night

Protect all four Ps during a hard freeze: pipes, pets, plants, and people.

A hard, pipe-bursting, freeze is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Protect all four Ps: pipes, pets, plants, and people.

A hard freeze is expected overnight.

Below-freezing temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the mid 20s are expected on Friday night overnight into Saturday morning across all of South Mississippi, including coastal locations.

Be sure to protect your pipes, pets, and plants from the harsh elements.

Beware of black ice that will form on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, tonight into Saturday morning. Any road ice should melt by Saturday afternoon.

