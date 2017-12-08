ALERT DAY: Wintry mix this morning; freeze very likely tonight in South MS

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says an Alert Day is in effect for the potential for wintry mix of snow, sleet, and cold rain this morning. Expect rain showers this morning that will eventually transition to sleet or snow across parts of our area. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day.

Tonight, the rain may transition into sleet for a short period of time before transitioning to snow on Friday morning across our region.

An Alert Day is also in effect for freezing temperatures tonight into Saturday morning across our region. Tonight, the rain may transition into sleet for a short period of time before transitioning to snow on Friday morning across our region.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon for the Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. Snow is occurring. Plan on slippery and sometimes difficult road conditions, including during the morning commute. Look for reduced visibilities at times.

Bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible to becoming snow covered. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected.

For Stone and George counties, the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight Saturday morning; there, total snow accumulations could reach 1 to 3 inches.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511. Click here for the latest from MDOT, including traffic cameras and road closures.

On Saturday morning, freezing temperatures could harm pets, plants, and people outdoors during the overnight and early morning hours. This will not be a (hard) pipes freeze. It will be critical for the snow to melt and the roads to dry later Friday before the freeze hits on Friday night.

If the roads are still wet, they will become very slippery with black ice by Saturday morning which will be very extremely dangerous to travelers on Saturday morning. During Saturday morning's freeze, it won't be just bridges and overpasses that could become slippery; even roadways that are not interstates or major highways could become frozen too.

After Saturday morning, inclement weather will end. And the rest of the weekend should be nice, sunny, but cold. Temperatures become less cold next week with highs in the upper 50s and mornings quite chilly in the 30s and 40s.

