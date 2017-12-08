Area standouts looking for bragging rights in Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game

The high school football playoffs may be over in Mississippi, but the season isn't wrapping up just yet. Many of our area standouts are banding together for a common goal, as they prepare for the 2017 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game this Saturday at Gulfport's Milner Stadium.

Normally rivals on the field, Coast stars like East Central tight end Brad Cumbest, St. Stanislaus quarterback Jakob Greer and Harrison Central running back Keon Moore are coming together to get in three quick days of practice and festivities before Saturday's showdown.

Under the direction of George County head coach Matt Caldwell, the South team looks to make a name for themselves and earn some bragging rights over the Northern half of the state.

"It's very important because people think the North is better than the South," Moore said. "But we're gonna prove them wrong."

"There's definitely a lot of bragging rights (on the line)," Greer said. "Like Keon said, the North thinks they're better than us, but we're here to show them different than that."

"I think a lot of guys in this game are playing with a chip on their shoulder a little bit," Caldwell said. "They think they might have got overlooked for the (Mississippi / Alabama All-Star Game), so these guys come into this game with a little something to prove."

"The North, they've just always been great," Cumbest said. "But we're here to prove the South's better."

These area athletes get that chance this Saturday, with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m.

