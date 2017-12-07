Sand placed on Hwy. 90 bridge to Pascagoula

Sand placed on the Highway 90 bridge over the Pascagoula River is causing problems for drivers tonight.

Officials placed the sand to keep it clear of freezing rain and ice throughout the upcoming weekend.

Pascagoula police report at least two accidents on the high rise since road crews put sand on the bridge this evening.

Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department says drivers need to be especially aware of the sand, and advises people to slow down as they approach the bridge.

