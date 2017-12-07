Airport cancellations due to winter weather advisory - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Airport cancellations due to winter weather advisory

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

With the onset of freezing temperatures and a potential for snow this weekend, flights to and from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport have been impacted. 

According to flygpt.com, these are the cancellations that have been announced as of 6:00 PM on Friday:  

Arrivals: 

  • Delta Air Lines #1376 from Atlanta, GA 5:18 PM

  • American Airlines #5083 from Charlotte, NC 9:11 PM

  • American Airlines #5794 from Dallas-Fort Worth, TX 10:02 PM

  • Delta Air Lines #1249 from Atlanta, GA 10:25 PM 

Departures:

  • Delta Air Lines #1376 to Atlanta, GA 5:53 PM
  • American Airlines #5226 to Charlotte, NC 6:00 AM 
  • American Airlines #5799 to Dallas-Forth Worth, TX 6:00 AM
  • Delta Air Lines #2312 to Atlanta, GA 10:30 AM

Stay tuned to WLOX News Now for more cold weather updates. 

