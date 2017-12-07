Biloxi woman delivers crocheted caps to those in need - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi woman delivers crocheted caps to those in need

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Dozens of caps were given to those in need on Thursday (Source: WLOX) Dozens of caps were given to those in need on Thursday (Source: WLOX)
Barbara Saulters crochets each cap by hand (Source: WLOX) Barbara Saulters crochets each cap by hand (Source: WLOX)
The delivery was made to those at Feed My Sheep (Source: WLOX) The delivery was made to those at Feed My Sheep (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS -

An 81-year-old Biloxi woman's work is in high demand this week as temperatures tumble across the coast.

For those without a place to call home, a small cap can make a big difference.

Eric Harris is a familiar face at Feed My Sheep. He stops by almost daily for a hot meal and a place to stay warm. 

"It's a blessing that its cold and stuff like that, we can come in and get warmed up," he said.

Today, a special delivery was added to that blessing. Hundreds of caps, each one crocheted by hand by Barbara Saulters, were brought to the soup kitchen on Thursday.

She does it to fill her spare time, a craft she calls an 'act of God.'

"It makes me feel good, because what I have done is blessing somebody else, and when you do unto others as the Lord says to do, it's a joy," said Saulters.

As temperatures tumble across south Mississippi, Saulters warm-hearted actions are bringing warmth to those who need it most.

Kenneth Watts usually calls a tent in the woods home, but this week his home is at the cold weather shelter. 

"It's nicer than being out here, a whole lot nicer, a lot warmer," said Watts.

Now he'll be even warmer with his new accessory. "My head's been pretty cold the last couple of days," he said.

That accessory is going to come in handy during Old Man Winter's visit to South Mississippi.

"We need caps and stuff like that. They handing them out to us. We going to be warm," said Harris.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly