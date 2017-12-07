Biloxi woman delivers crocheted caps to those in need

The delivery was made to those at Feed My Sheep (Source: WLOX)

Dozens of caps were given to those in need on Thursday (Source: WLOX)

An 81-year-old Biloxi woman's work is in high demand this week as temperatures tumble across the coast.

For those without a place to call home, a small cap can make a big difference.

Eric Harris is a familiar face at Feed My Sheep. He stops by almost daily for a hot meal and a place to stay warm.

"It's a blessing that its cold and stuff like that, we can come in and get warmed up," he said.

Today, a special delivery was added to that blessing. Hundreds of caps, each one crocheted by hand by Barbara Saulters, were brought to the soup kitchen on Thursday.

She does it to fill her spare time, a craft she calls an 'act of God.'

"It makes me feel good, because what I have done is blessing somebody else, and when you do unto others as the Lord says to do, it's a joy," said Saulters.

As temperatures tumble across south Mississippi, Saulters warm-hearted actions are bringing warmth to those who need it most.

Kenneth Watts usually calls a tent in the woods home, but this week his home is at the cold weather shelter.

"It's nicer than being out here, a whole lot nicer, a lot warmer," said Watts.

Now he'll be even warmer with his new accessory. "My head's been pretty cold the last couple of days," he said.

That accessory is going to come in handy during Old Man Winter's visit to South Mississippi.

"We need caps and stuff like that. They handing them out to us. We going to be warm," said Harris.

