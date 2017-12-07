Repair crew battles frigid temperatures in Gulfport

The crew said the warmth of the water actually helps (Source: WLOX)

Most people are trying to keep warm in South Mississippi this week.

For one repair crew in Gulfport, that is not an option when there is work to be done.

Workers with Gulfport Utility Partners spent several hours on Riley Street on Thursday afternoon fixing a leaking water pipe.

"Oh, my hands cold, its like basically, get in the water. The waters warm, but when you get out of the water, you freezing. The next thing I'm thinking about is bringing an extra pair of clothes and switching in to them so I can get out of these wet ones before I get sick or anything," said Tre Daggins.

"Working in that water is warm," said Jerrod Heater. "But when you get out, that dries up quick. You going to be cold again. But it ain't bad though."

Heater added the crew stays positive while trying to work quickly to get to warmth.

"We just get in the truck with the heat on. Then you know you can go change clothes too. They understand if you get wet what you got to do," said Heater.

"We work in any kind of weather, 24/7."

The crew said the weather wasn't too bad on Thursday, but they are gearing up for colder weather on Friday.

