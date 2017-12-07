AL man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

AL man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life

Peter Julius Henderson has been found guilty of first degree murder and faces life in prison. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Peter Julius Henderson has been found guilty of first degree murder and faces life in prison. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Chandler Pugh, 26, was shot multiple times in the upper torso and died at a Gulfport gas station. (Photo source: GoFundMe.com) Chandler Pugh, 26, was shot multiple times in the upper torso and died at a Gulfport gas station. (Photo source: GoFundMe.com)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Peter Julius Henderson has been found guilty of first degree murder in the 2016 death of Chandler Pugh, according to District Attorney Joel Smith. 

The jury reached the verdict after a two-day trial, prompting the judge's decision to sentence Henderson to life in prison.  

Gulfport police arrested Henderson on August 10, 2016 in response to a shooting at the Citgo Gas station on Pass Rd. Officers found the victim, Chandler Pugh in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead on scene. Henderson and his girlfriend, the female passenger in his vehicle, were still on the scene when police arrived. 

Trial testimony revealed the incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and the female passenger, who was also the mother of Pugh's children. 

During the woman's testimony, the jury learned that while Pugh was speaking with her, Henderson exited the vehicle armed with a .9mm pistol and followed them around as they spoke. When the conversation was over, Pugh turned to leave and was shot four times. 

Surveillance footage from a nearby business was a major factor in the outcome of this case. 

“The video clearly showed that Pugh was unarmed, was much smaller physically than the defendant and did not attack him prior to the shooting,” said ADA Mitch Owen, who prosecuted the case with Patti Simpson. 

Detectives discovered Henderson sent a text message to his girlfriend that he would kill Pugh several days prior to the shooting. Search engine activity on gun laws and "stand your round" laws in Mississippi were also found on Henderson's devices. 

After initially claiming self-defense, Henderson alter took the stand and admitted Pugh was unarmed when he fired his gun. 

“This was an emotional week for Chandler’s family as he leaves behind multiple children and family members who loved him. This defendant took an unarmed man’s life who posed no threat to him despite his attempt to persuade the jury otherwise," DA Smith said.  "The Gulfport Police Department conducted a thorough investigation that led to justice this week."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly