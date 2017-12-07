Nativity BVM parish plans big celebration for cathedral's 175th - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nativity BVM parish plans big celebration for cathedral's 175th anniversary

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Past, present and future of Nativity BVM Cathedral. Getting ready to celebrate 175 years. (Photo source: WLOX) Past, present and future of Nativity BVM Cathedral. Getting ready to celebrate 175 years. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The heartbeat of the Biloxi Diocese is about to get loud. Beginning Jan. 1, parishioners throughout the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish and the Biloxi Diocese will be celebrating the Cathedral’s 175th anniversary.

Three of the four bishops of the 40-year-old Biloxi Diocese were at Thursday's ceremonial announcement, including the first bishop, Joseph Howze.

"It’s wonderful to meditate on all the history of this parish from the beginning until this very moment," Howze said.

It’s a ceremony built on faith, said current Bishop Louis Kihneman.

"Each time we celebrate Mass here, it’s a time to lift up to God our prayers and all the prayers that have gone before us - 175 years of people that love God and have faith and are willing to express their faith together," he said.

The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church was consecrated as a Cathedral in 1977 with the establishment of the Diocese of Biloxi. The first church, built in 1843, was destroyed by a hurricane 1869. The second building was destroyed by fire in 1900. And what stands today is what was built in 1902.

"It’s hard to believe that over 100 years ago, a very small Catholic population in what was considered a mission Diocese, that the people came up with the resources and the willingness and commitment to build a place of this size,” said Bishop Roger Morin, who served as the third bishop of the Diocese.

He said the Catholic population is steadily growing.

"You’re preaching God’s word, you're celebrating the sacraments, and if you’re having an effect and you’re able to touch the lives of the people, then it’s encouraging."

For parishioner and committee chair Dennis Burke, the 175th-anniversary celebration is a personal journey.

"My wife grew up in this parish. We were married in this church. Our children were baptized here and were married here," he said. "So, there’s so many pieces of this church and parish that are important to all of us."

For a listing of the events celebrating the Cathedral’s anniversary throughout the year, visit www.nativityBVMcathedral.org

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly