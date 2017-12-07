Lawsuit filed against City of Biloxi over parade death

Hester somehow fell out of the truck and landed on a piece of rebar that was stuck in the ground. (Photo source: WLOX)

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the City of Biloxi. The suit was filed Nov. 13 by the mother of Braydon Hester’s son.

Hester was killed in a tragic accident at a Biloxi Mardi Gras parade Feb 28, 2017.

Hester was enjoying the Fat Tuesday celebration in downtown Biloxi that day and was watching the Mississippi Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade from the back of a pickup truck under the I-110 overpass at Howard Ave.

Hester somehow fell out of the truck and landed on a piece of rebar that was stuck in the ground. The rebar went through Hester’s body. First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to cut Hester free so he could be taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old died at Merit Health Biloxi.

Friend of victim: 'I couldn't get peace not knowing what happened'

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Hester’s son, said the city broke its own rules by using unguarded rebar in a walkway to mark no parking areas with plastic tape.

The suit claims the city violated Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations by creating an impalement hazard.

The court documents say the city also acted negligently by allowing the event to happen without considering the “unreasonable risk of injury” to Hester and other parade-goers.

A city spokesperson said the city cannot comment on the lawsuit at this time.

