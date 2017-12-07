Coast WWII veterans remember Pearl Harbor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast WWII veterans remember Pearl Harbor

On the anniversary of the tragedy, residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, some of whom will never forget the attack, held a ceremony in commemoration of Pearl Harbor. (Photo source: WLOX) On the anniversary of the tragedy, residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, some of whom will never forget the attack, held a ceremony in commemoration of Pearl Harbor. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

It was a   surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor that forced America into World War ll 76 years ago. On the anniversary of the tragedy, residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, some of whom will never forget the attack, held a ceremony in commemoration of Pearl Harbor.

The flag flew at half-staff, and a wreath was laid as veterans at the home remembered.

Retired U.S. Navy Sailor Marvin Westcott was a young man on his way to serve in the Hawaiian Islands when word spread of the surprise attack. He'll never forget what he saw the day after the attack.

"We pulled in that morning. The kings of the fleet were turned over, sunk and on fire. It was a horrible sight. Bodies were still floating in the water. Horrible," Westcott said.

Charlie Jenkins realized the world and his life would change forever.

"It's still so vivid in my mind. I was 15 years old and I remember how devastated our nation was and how proud we were of our president. As a young man, I knew I would be involved. I was, later, along with two brothers, our nation, and the whole world," said Jenkins.  

It was a somber ceremony for residents at the home. It's a day to remember and honor the lives lost on December 7, 1941. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly