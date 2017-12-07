Coast WWII veterans remember Pearl Harbor

On the anniversary of the tragedy, residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, some of whom will never forget the attack, held a ceremony in commemoration of Pearl Harbor. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was a surprise attack on the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor that forced America into World War ll 76 years ago. On the anniversary of the tragedy, residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, some of whom will never forget the attack, held a ceremony in commemoration of Pearl Harbor.

The flag flew at half-staff, and a wreath was laid as veterans at the home remembered.

Retired U.S. Navy Sailor Marvin Westcott was a young man on his way to serve in the Hawaiian Islands when word spread of the surprise attack. He'll never forget what he saw the day after the attack.

"We pulled in that morning. The kings of the fleet were turned over, sunk and on fire. It was a horrible sight. Bodies were still floating in the water. Horrible," Westcott said.

Charlie Jenkins realized the world and his life would change forever.

"It's still so vivid in my mind. I was 15 years old and I remember how devastated our nation was and how proud we were of our president. As a young man, I knew I would be involved. I was, later, along with two brothers, our nation, and the whole world," said Jenkins.

It was a somber ceremony for residents at the home. It's a day to remember and honor the lives lost on December 7, 1941.

