LIST: Schools schedule changes for winter weather

The George County School District announced its schools will release students early Friday, but buses will not run due to safety concerns over deteriorating road conditions.

"Parents, please make arrangements to pick your student up from school, if possible. If you are unable to pick your student up from school, please contact the school or the district office to inform school personnel and arrangements will be made to transport your student home this afternoon," the announcement on the George County School District website said.

Several upset people are commenting on Superintendent Pam Touchard's Facebook page about the decision to ground the buses.

"They have grounded the buses so the kids are now stuck! Good job George County," one commenter said.

"Wow.. horrible decision Pam. You should have canceled school like surrounding communities," said another commenter.

All schools in the Harrison County School District let out one hour early Friday. All schools in the Jackson County School District dismissed 30 minutes early.

The following schools and school districts were closed Friday, Dec. 8:

Poplarville School District and Head Start

Hancock County School District

Pearl River County (PRC) School District

Greene County School District

Full Life Christian Academy

Heritage Christian Academy

Lumberton Public School District

All Pearl River Community College Campuses will remain closed all day. Exams scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

ACT Tests scheduled for Saturday at the following schools have been canceled:

Picayune Junior High School

George County High School

D'Iberville High School

Harrison Central High School

West Harrison High School

Below-freezing temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the mid 20s are expected on Friday night overnight into Saturday morning across all of South Mississippi, including coastal locations.

ALERT: Pipe-bursting freeze coming Friday night

Beware of black ice that will form on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, tonight into Saturday morning. Any road ice should melt by Saturday afternoon.

