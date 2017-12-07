How to drive in freezing conditions

With freezing temps on the way, South Mississippians are preparing for some conditions we may not be accustomed to. (Photo source: WLOX)

With freezing temps on the way, South Mississippians are preparing for some conditions we may not be accustomed to.

"We all know on the coast we're not used to dealing with these kinds of weather elements, but we can make it from point A to point B if we use good driving techniques," said Capt. Johnny Poulos with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Poulos sees what happens every time winter weather arrives. If the roads freeze, the conditions change immediately. He hopes drivers will be aware of that over the next several days.

"The stopping distance changes dramatically. We have to keep that in mind as we're traveling the roadways," said Poulos.

Police officers across the coast will be on high alert as the freezing temps creep in. Major Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department said it's a good idea to take it easy over the next few days.

"Take a little extra time to think about where you're going, the route you're going to take, and then take that extra time and drive a little bit slower," said DeBack.

Something DeBack says to keep in mind is that you're not alone on the roadways. So, your safe driving is only half the battle.

"Don't only think about what you're doing. Watch what other drivers are doing as well," he said.

And those little signs that talk about bridges freezing before the road are serious business. Bridges, ramps, metal grids, and other elevated roadways will freeze first.

DeBack said if you do start losing control, one of the most important things to remember is to not slam on brakes.

"You don't want to lock those wheels up. Most cars have the anti-lock brake systems now, but even those can fail," he said.

Another tip to remember is to use your headlights, especially during any kind of rain.

