Real-life 'Grinch' arrested in Jackson County

Jackson County sheriff's investigators have arrested a man they claim to have been a real-life "Grinch."

Officers took 34-year-old Jason Robert Phillips of Moss Point into custody on Dec. 7. Phillips is being charged with five counts of theft, one count of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Phillips is suspected of stealing packages that were delivered to homes in the St. Andrews neighborhood and dropped off on the porches.

Phillips was allegedly caught on video Tuesday taking packages from a home, according to the sheriff.

Most of the packages have been recovered. Reports show that Phillips was convicted last year of doing the same thing in St. Martin.

Philips is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.