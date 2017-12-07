MGCCC names new head football coach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC names new head football coach

Jack Wright (Photo source: MGCCC) Jack Wright (Photo source: MGCCC)
PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

Jack Wright is taking over the football program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. School officials announced their choice Thursday following approval by the Board of Trustees. 

"I’ve always believed Mississippi Gulf Coast should be the premier junior college in the country," Wright said. "My goal is to make it that, and to make our community proud. We want to win in all the areas that are important, on and off the field."

"Jack comes to us with a lot of junior college experience and a lot of experience in the state of Mississippi," Gulf Coast athletic director Steven Campbell Jr. said. "He’s a guy that took a team that was 1-8 and won a national championship in our league in two years. He has proven he can attain a high level of success."

The Batesville native arrived at Northwest in 2013 to take over a team that was on probation and coming off a one-win season. The team went 4-6 and made the MACJC playoffs his first season, then lost only one game in 2015 on the way to winning the NJCAA championship with a 66-13 win over Rochester in the Mississippi Bowl. He’ll be looking to become the first coach in NJCAA to win titles at two different schools.

Wright was named NJCAA and Region 23 Coach of the Year following his championship season, after which he left to become offensive line coach at Southern Miss. In his time in Senatobia, he coached 41 All-MACJC selections, as well as 13 NJCAA All-Region 23 and nine NJCAA All-American honorees.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

