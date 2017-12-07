Ocean Springs teen reported missing

Ocean Springs police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Nov. 20. Police say Nova Clark has been reported missing.

Detective Capt. William Jackson said Nova is possibly in the Vancleave area.

This is not the first time Nova has been reported missing. Jackson County deputies asked for help finding the teen after she left her home in October, leaving only a note saying she was “leaving and would be OK.” She returned home safely a week later, but would not tell investigators where she had been.

If you have any information on Nova’s whereabouts, please call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

