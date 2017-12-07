UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory expanded to entire coast

The Winter Weather Advisory area has been expanded to include all of the WLOX viewing area. (Photo Source: WLOX)

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams says the Winter Weather Advisory area has been expanded to include all of the WLOX viewing area.

The advisory time goes into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday for parts of our area and will end at noon tomorrow for all of our area.

Rain will transition into sleet briefly tonight and then snow by tomorrow morning. It may even be possible to see snow along coastal locations on the beaches, especially west of Highway 49. Accumulations are expected to mainly be up to about 1 inch.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is closely following any developments and will keep you updated.

