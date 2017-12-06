Gulf Coast, West Harrison softball standout signs with William Carey

Mississippi Gulf Coast softball player Kristen Sexton has signed to continue her collegiate career at NAIA William Carey.

“It’s close to home and I like the environment,” Sexton said. “I’ve been to camps there since the eighth grade.”

The first baseman from West Harrison High School batted .375 as a freshman with 42 RBI, which ranked second on the team. She had six three-hit games among 20 multi-hit games.

“She stepped up last year as a freshman and started every game at first base,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said. “She did a good job of hitting, and she’s a real solid defensive player. William Carey noticed that, and she’s been to their camps before. He’s excited about getting her.”

WCU went 43-11 last season and advanced to the NAIA tournament. The Lady Crusaders are coached by Craig Fletcher, who is headed into his fifth season.

Sexton will continue to work on her game during her sophomore season at Gulf Coast, playing for Long and assistant coach Christie Meeks.

“My hitting has gotten better, and they really helped me with the outside pitch which wasn’t the strongest,” Sexton said. “They’ve helped me talk to Coach Fletcher and got me ready for that.”