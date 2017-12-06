Lady Bulldogs blow out Delgado 55-23

Mississippi Gulf Coast quickly ran away from Delgado on Wednesday night at the Weathers/Wentzell Center. The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 55-23 win over the Lady Dolphins.

Gulf Coast improved to 5-3 with the easy victory, nearly matching a 53-19 win over Delgado in New Orleans last week. Still, it wasn’t a perfect performance for the Lady Bulldogs.

“I felt like we played out of control in spurts,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “Offensive execution is really bad right now.”

It was still good enough to lead 11-2 after the first quarter and 26-8 at half. Delgado didn’t make its first field goal until 14 seconds left in the second quarter.

Truth Taylor (Fr, Jackson/Jim Hill) led the Lady Bulldogs with 13, and Keiara Williams (So, New Orleans/Warren Easton) had eight.

Gulf Coast plays its last game of 2017 Saturday when Baton Rouge visits Perkinston at 3 p.m. Adams will be trying to get a little more out of her backcourt heading into the Christmas break.

“My guards are lacking confidence,” she said. “Coach Stacy (Malone) and I are trying to build that confidence. They’re giving up the easy stuff and making things hard.”