Woman says copper vases missing from cemetery in Long Beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman says copper vases missing from cemetery in Long Beach

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Candy Dubuisson says someone took the copper vase from her nieces grave. (Photo source: WLOX News) Candy Dubuisson says someone took the copper vase from her nieces grave. (Photo source: WLOX News)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Copper vases at one cemetery in Long Beach have gone missing. Candy Dubuisson said she was visiting her niece's grave when she noticed the flowers weren't in the vase. And her's wasn't the only grave disturbed.

Now she's hoping whoever did the shameful act will rethink their decision and return the vases.  

Amy Michelle Walters has been buried at Gulf Pine Cemetery for 38 years. She died at the age of seven after being hit by a car. Several times a year her family members make sure they visit her grave-site. 

"It's the lowest of the lowest. You can't get any lower than stealing from the dead," said Dubuisson. "It's hard for us to know as a family that a 7-year-old girl was buried in that grave. She was taken from us. But to know now you took her vase. It just makes it worse."

She suspects thieves took the copper vase to sell. She also discovered other family members buried next to Walters were also missing vases. 

"We've never had an issue ever. But they took the flowers out of the vase and stuck them in the hole that the vase came in," she added. 

Visiting the grave-site is a special time for Dubuisson. 

"Pray. Pray, not so much for her, but for us because it's hard for us. And I pray for my sister because that was her oldest and only daughter and she lost her at a very early age," she explained. 

Putting flowers and decorating her grave is something Dubuisson said she and her family enjoy doing for her niece. 

"It's something that we can still do for her. I can't buy her clothes for Christmas. There's things I can't do for her. If I can do that it's the least I can do," Dubuisson said. 

Dubuisson is hoping whoever took the vases will return them. She said she's reached out to Long Beach police asking them to increase patrols at the cemetery. 

Copyright WLOX 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly