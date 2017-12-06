Harrison Co. officials prepare roads for possible freeze - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Co. officials prepare roads for possible freeze

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Bridges are the main areas of concern
Crews are stockpiling sand for a possible freeze
Officials encourage drivers to delay travel during a freeze
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Freezing temperatures and wet weather could be a dangerous combination for drivers in South Mississippi this weekend. 

Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on bridges and other elevated areas to keep drivers safe on the roadways.

"Bridges ice over before roads. Bridges, in cold weather, do tend to freeze up. That's kind of a thin layer what we would call as black ice," said Rupert Lacy, director of Harrison County emergency management.

Crews are wasting no time making preparations to keep roads safe. They are stockpiling sand and making sure there's enough to apply to roadways. 

"It'll kind of crunch and brake, and kind of give the car a little more stability. Not the best thing in the world, but its a viable option," said Lacy.

According to county road manager Russell Weatherly, officials are taking lessons learned from the last major ice event in 2014 to prepare for this week's wintry mix by making note of some of the worst areas.

"The LaRosa bridge, exit on ramps and off ramps and overpass in Promenade area in D'Iberville, and a couple of spots on Highway 53. [We're] trying to concentrate on that area and hopefully we don't have the same issues we had before," said Weatherly.

Weatherly added his crews are staying busy, but they're all keeping their fingers crossed that Mother Nature will be kind to south Mississippi.

"We're going to busy preparing, but we hope we're not busy doing what we're preparing for," he said.

Officials encourage drivers to stay home during freezing weather or delay travel until the weather warms up.

