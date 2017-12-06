Hancock Co. preparing for wet winter weather - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock Co. preparing for wet winter weather

Models are still disagreeing on if it will snow at all Friday and how much snow would fall. Models are still disagreeing on if it will snow at all Friday and how much snow would fall.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Hancock County officials are preparing for the worst as the potential for wet winter weather draws near.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam spent much of the day Wednesday speaking to first responders, police, school, and city officials to discuss the county’s plans if roads should freeze this week.

Adam said the biggest concern right now are bridges and roads north of I-10, but everyone should be aware of conditions before heading out.

“Watch what we put out, watch what the weather service puts out, and if it’s severe icy conditions, most people are not used to driving. Don’t get out,” said Adam. “Last time we had this system, we had a lot of issues the first time we had it. Second time wasn’t as bad, but we are encouraging people not to drive if we have the conditions that potentially we may have.”

Adam said schools will monitor conditions closely and make decisions about cancellations or delays in coordination with emergency officials.

