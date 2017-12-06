Gulfport mayor's song to be featured in movie debut

The third try was a charm, and the song ‘Mississippi Christmas’ was born.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Back in September, a Christmas movie was shot in Gulfport, and Mayor Hewes took a crack at writing a song for the film. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Billy Hewes is no stranger to music.

He's been singing, writing, and playing instruments for a long time.

“It's an illness, it’s just something I really enjoy doing, writing songs,” said Billy Hewes who is the Mayor of Gulfport.

When he isn't running the city of Gulfport, he's usually with his band. They play gigs every Monday night.

“Between writing and playing, it's good therapy,” said Hewes.

Back in September, a Christmas movie was shot in Gulfport, and every movie needs music, right? So, Mayor Hewes took a crack at writing a song for the film.

“I sent him one that was kind of traditional Christmas and they said no we want something more Mississippi. So, I sent another one that was more contemporary with some harmonica in it and they said we really want something a little bluesy, I said let me see what I can do,” said Hewes.

The third try was a charm, and the song ‘Mississippi Christmas’ was born.

“I wanted to put a little bit of Mississippi flavor to it. There's a couple of breaks in there that talk about B.B. and Elvis and Kermit and Eudora, just a lot of things about the hills, The Delta, the coastline, different regions of the state,” said Hewes.

Mayor Hewes says he did all the vocals himself, and he enlisted the help of a friend for lead guitarist.

“That's my kind of song, my kind of song to play almost a rockabilly feel, 50s kind of feel to it, and that's my kind of thing. I love doing that,” said Bucky Cole.

Mayor Hewes felt honored to learn the movie opens and closes with the song.

“I was humbled by it, but it was kind of neat, almost weird, hearing your stuff either on the radio or on the TV, but it's gratifying too,” said Hewes.

‘Mississippi Christmas’ is now available on iTunes.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.