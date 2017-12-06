ALERT: Potential for snow early Friday

Gulfport's snowiest day on record brought 7 inches of snowfall on New Year's Eve of 1963. All other snows on record are 2 inches or less.

Models are still disagreeing on if it will snow at all Friday and how much snow would fall.

A glance at an early snowfall forecast shows hardly any along the coast with light accumulations mainly inland. Timing and amounts can still change.

Rainy conditions expected through Thursday. Possible rain and snow early Friday. Then, a possible coastal freeze on Saturday morning.

Snowfall will be possible across parts of the southeast U.S. on Friday as cold air moves in, meeting with exiting upper moisture.

Snowfall will be possible across parts of the southeast U.S. on Friday as cold air moves in, meeting with exiting upper moisture.

Rainy conditions expected through Thursday. Possible rain and snow early Friday. Then, a possible coastal freeze on Saturday morning.

Hardly any snowfall is expected along the coast, with possibly light accumulations inland, according to a Wednesday forecast.

"Areas like Gulfport and Pascagoula seem less likely to receive accumulating snowfall than areas like Wiggins and Lucedale," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

"We're not promising anything at this time. Remember, there's still a chance that it may not snow at all anywhere," Williams said. "We're just watching for the potential for snow. And until the models come together into better agreement, the snowfall forecast will remain highly uncertain with low confidence."

Bottom Line:

Slight chance for snow Thursday night into Friday morning along and mainly north of I-10 in South Mississippi. Minor accumulations cannot be ruled out over elevated surfaces.

High chance for freezing temperatures Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning... especially Saturday morning... across South Mississippi; so residents will want to protect pets and plants and people during those cold times.

"Out of the four models we watch for snowfall projections, the NAM is the outlier calling for much higher snowfall than others," said Williams. "I don't think we'll see those kinds of numbers. If we did, it would be historic."

Gulfport's snowiest day on record brought 7 inches of snowfall on New Year's Eve of 1963. All other snows on record are 2 inches or less. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/dQDUYA4yMp — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 6, 2017

"But I do seem to agree with a blending of the remaining models: the European, the RPM, and the GFS which is what leads us to think overall it won't be much snow but if we see any at all it'll be more in the inland areas north with lower amounts or none at all along the coast," Williams said.

"There is high confidence in a Saturday morning freeze. But, only low confidence in the Friday morning snowfall forecast-- potential snowfall amounts and exact timing are not set in stone and can change with any developing trends we notice in the computer models or the atmospheric set-up. So be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates," said Williams.

Follow the developing forecast all week by opening your WLOX Weather App or by heading to our Weather Page.

Don't have the weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.