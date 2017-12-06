OS flag protesters say ‘take it down’

The group marched from Marshall Park to city hall carrying signs and chanting "take it down." (Photo source: WLOX)

About 100 protesters rallied against the Mississippi state flag in Ocean Springs before Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting. The group marched from Marshall Park to city hall carrying signs and chanting "take it down."

The march came two weeks after Ocean Springs aldermen voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance amendment to fly the controversial flag outside every city property.

The march was organized by the Jackson County NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition. The groups said the protest was against white supremacy, racism, and a flag they believe symbolizes hate.

Not everyone at Ocean Springs City Hall felt the same way. A handful of counter protesters met the marchers before the board meeting to show support for the flag.

After the peaceful demonstration outside, the action shifted to the board of aldermen meeting inside city hall, where flag supporters and protesters showed up to voice their opinions during the public comment period.

Mayor Shea Dobson caught some heat when he announced the public comment portion of the meeting would be limited to 30 minutes and would alternate between people for and against the flag, but that didn't stop people from expressing strong opinions

There were so many people at the meeting, the fire chief had to ask people to leave, because the building was over capacity. Police Chief Mark Dunston addressed the crowd before the meeting started, to warn everyone to be respectful and in order.

