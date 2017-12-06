Chris White is the latest member of the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame

In the 39 years that I have covered high school football on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a limited number of players have cracked NFL rosters. For Chris White, a 2007 Vancleave High School graduate, his dream came true.

He took advantage of playing in the junior college ranks, gave hundred percent and caught the eye of college coaches.

At 6-foot-3, 238 pounds White used his size and quickness to become a standout linebacker. At the time, Bulldogs head coach Steve Campbell took advantage of his speed and gave Chris some playing time at tight end.

White inked a scholarship with the Mississippi State Bulldogs under head coach Dan Mullen. White would excel and recorded 105 tackles at middle linebacker in his senior season.

In 2010 was named the best college football player in Mississippi, earning the Conerly Trophy.

White was named to the Senior Bowl and he did his best to impress the pro scouts on hand in Mobile. The Buffalo Bills drafted White in round 6 of the NFL Draft, the 169 overall player selected.

He would go on to play two seasons with the Bills and two with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl ring in 2015.

On Sunday White received another big honor, he was inducted into the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame.

White said, "It's exciting. I appreciate Ladd Taylor and Stephen Campbell Jr. They're a big part on why I'm here."

White says the opportunity to play in the junior college ranks, helped him earn a scholarship to Mississippi State and later a golden opportunity to compete in the NFL. So what advice does White have for young high school players.

"Go to school, really work hard, play hard, "said White. "You either have it or you don't. So make sure you have a backup plan."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.