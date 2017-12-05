Security will be tight at Pascagoula High after bomb threat

Additional security will be on the Pascagoula High School campus Wednesday after a bomb threat at the school.

Parents of students at Pascagoula High received a phone message from Principal Anthony Herbert on Tuesday explaining that a threat was investigated, and authorities didn't find the threat credible.

Still, the school wants to err on the side of caution by bringing in additional security to ensure the safety of students and staff.

