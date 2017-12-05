Leaning oak tree on Lovers Lane getting a trim

City leaders have said they are concerned about the preservation of the iconic live oak tree. (Photo source: WLOX)

The beloved leaning tree on Lovers Lane in Ocean Springs is getting the ax. The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted to cut back the tree Tuesday night.

You may remember the city previously voted to trim the tree after growing concerns about emergency vehicles traveling down the road. The city did not follow through after protests from residents.

City leaders have said they are concerned about the preservation of the iconic live oak tree. That’s something residents agree with.

“I'm all about saving the trees. I have several big trees in my yard. When it comes to public safety, all it takes is losing one life, and that's my concern,” said Rickey Authement.

Right now, there’s no timeline on when the tree will be trimmed. City officials must notify people who live in the area of the decision.

