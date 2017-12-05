Man killed in Gulfport home invasion identified

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the man who was shot to death during a home invasion Tuesday night. Hargrove said 30-year-old John Kennedy III, of Gulfport, was killed in the shooting. Kennedy was shot in the chest, Hargrove said.

Gulfport Deputy Police Chief Chris Loposser said in a YouTube video press release that they got a call about a home invasion just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. It happened in the 13000 block of Artes St. off Three Rivers Rd.

When officers arrived, they found Kennedy had been shot. Police did not specify if he was the suspect or someone inside the home.

There's no word yet on any arrests, but police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask you to call them if you have any information on this case.

