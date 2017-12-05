Pascagoula mayor to meet with President Trump this weekend

Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell will meet with President Donald Trump when he visits Mississippi this weekend.

Maxwell told WLOX News Now exclusively that he received a call from the White House today inviting him to meet with the president when he visits Jackson on Saturday for the grand opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and History Museum.

In that meeting, Maxwell said he will press the president for federal financial assistance to make $1.1 billion in infrastructure repairs for damage done during Hurricane Nate in Pascagoula.

Maxwell, who worked on the presidential campaign, remains close to the Trump administration and still holds a place as an active member of the White House political affairs team.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.