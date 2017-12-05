Biloxi tornado sirens to see possible upgrades - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi tornado sirens to see possible upgrades

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Tornado sirens in Biloxi could soon see some upgrades (Source: WLOX) Tornado sirens in Biloxi could soon see some upgrades (Source: WLOX)
The sirens will switch from electricity to solar power (Source: WLOX) The sirens will switch from electricity to solar power (Source: WLOX)

Major upgrades could be coming to tornado sirens in Biloxi.

Tuesday night, Biloxi city council will be looking at a resolution to allow the fire department to apply for a $27,000 MEMA grant.

The city will match $9,000 for a total of $36,000. That money will be used to switch the city's 10 tornado sirens to solar power. 'Spline balls' will also be added to each siren to deflect lightning.

Biloxi's emergency manager said the upgrades will make the sirens more reliable, while also cutting down on maintenance costs.

"When the lightning strikes are coming in, they're actually, more or less, blowing up the batteries inside the tornado siren. So we have to replace those and that costs money to call out a technician all the time," said Michelle Crowley, Biloxi Emergency Manager and Battalion Chief of Health and Safety for the Biloxi Fire Department.

These will be the first major upgrades to the sirens since they were installed in 2006.

If the department receives the grant, upgrades are expected to be completed by June of next year. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

