Orange Grove students send cards to soldiers overseas

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
More than 400 Christmas cards will be on their way to Germany on Tuesday from students at Orange Grove Elementary School.

It's all part of a service project through the school's Beta Club and National Elementary Honor Society. But for students its more than just logging hours.

"It's a big achievement for you to actually reach out to them for helping them, and all that, even though they're missing their Christmas helping you," said 6th grader Kailey Milsap-Maylor.

Nakia Sibley is the sponsor of the clubs behind the project.  Her own sister is one of the soldiers stationed in Germany right now who will receive a card. She said she knows this project will make a difference for everyone involved.

"Sometimes especially around the holidays, we forget what the holiday is really about. And for them, I wanted them to understand that there are others who are out here, like sacrificing, and they are away from their families," said Nakia Sibley.

It's a lesson in saying thank you that goes far beyond the classroom   

"They're there to protect our country and I'm very grateful for that," said 6th grader Josiah Caldwell.

The cards were donated by a family in the community. Staff at Orange Grove also participated in writing messages in the card.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

