Moss Point PD inching closer to moving in new HQ

Moss Point Police Department is inching closer to finally relocating to the new public safety complex. A few new challenges arose pushing back plans to move in Dec. 4.

"As you can see, we're moving in," said Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins.

Tuesday, boxes laid throughout the various offices as city employees shuffled in and out working to get things ready to go.

"Last week we started moving, transitioning from the old department into the new department. We still got a lot of things to bring over," Hutchins said.

The new building at 4200 Bellview Ave. is a symbol of pride for the department, which until now occupied an aging building next to city hall.

"You know, it's been a long time. We've been in that old department for many many years," Hutchins said.

Police officers have been working tirelessly to get everything moved over. Hutchins didn't mind getting his hands a little dirty.

But, relocating stuff is only half the battle.

"Trying to get the IT, which is 911 calls, make sure that stuff is up and running well before we say that we are 100 percent live," said Mayor Mario King.

An AT&T van was still parked outside Tuesday. While other companies worked to get the computers switched over.

"They worked throughout the night to get us up and functioning," Hutchins said.

Chief Hutchins says move will boost morale in his department

"This is actually built and designed for policemen," Hutchins said.

And when asked about earlier financial struggles that slowed the move-in process, King assured the city now has things under control.

"We're fiscally sound, and we got the keys to the building," King said.

The city hopes to be completely integrated into the new building by the end of the week. All court hearings scheduled for Dec. 8 will be held at the new complex.

