Picayune woman shot to death; suspect behind bars

A woman is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning in Picayune. According to Picayune police, the shooting happened at the corner of Beech St. and Bender St.

That's where police said the victim, 19-year-old Sarai Bagley, got into an argument with 18-year-old Marlos Jones.

After the argument, police said Jones got into an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kalista Turner. They started driving off when Bagley allegedly ran up to the vehicle and began assaulting Jones through the passenger's side window.

Authorities said Jones then shot Bagley in the chest with a 9mm pistol. She later died at an area hospital.

Jones and Turner drove to the Picayune Police Department and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the SUV, officers reportedly found a 9mm pistol, two shell casings, and an AK-47. Detectives also found a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the center console.

Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Turner was charged with possession of marijuana.

Authorities said Bagley, Jones, and Turner knew each other prior to the shooting. Both suspects are being held at the Picayune jail.

