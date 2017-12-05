Margaritaville employee charged with embezzlement

Nikkie Parnell, 53, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Felony Embezzlement. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A Biloxi woman is accused of embezzling more than $30,000 from Margaritaville Resort.

Nikkie Parnell, 53, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Felony Embezzlement. Investigators say Parnell was employed by Margaritaville as a hotel desk clerk.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond at $50,000 when he issued the warrant for her arrest. She's currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

If you have any information on this case that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also reach Crime Stoppers online by visiting mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

