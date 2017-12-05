Man wanted for escape captured after chase through Harrison County

Possession of meth, felony evasion, escape, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest. Those are just some of the charges Wade Willard is facing in Harrison County.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies tried to stop Willard near Canal Road but he didn't stop, instead leading officers down County Farm Road to I-10, where he then ran from his car.

The sheriff said while Willard was running, he threw away a backpack that had heroin and meth inside. Deputies caught him a short time later.

The 32-year-old was also wanted through the state Department of Corrections and through George County for reportedly trying to run over a deputy during a traffic stop.

He's being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance.

