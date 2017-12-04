Mississippi Bowl will not host NJCAA title game for at least the next three years

On Sunday in Perkinston, East Mississippi captured another National Championship in the Mississippi Bowl. That will be the last NJCAA title game on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for at least a few years. Bids were put out and a location centrally located was selected to host the big game from 2018 through 2020.

East Mississippi head coach Buddy Stephens has built his junior college football team into elite status. He guided his Lions to a 31-28 win over Arizona Western behind quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and a couple of big defensive plays.

You could say East Mississippi is the Alabama in the junior college ranks having won four national championships in ten years.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College officials did a great job in hosting the Mississippi Bowl, but it will no longer be the site for the NJCAA National Championship game.

For the next three years the title clash will played in Kansas.

NJCAA Media Relations Associate Director Rickey Webster said, "The national championship game will be held in Pittsburg, Kansas next year. They've got a fantastic facility out there, centrally located throughout the country. We've got some fantastic NJCAA football. Each year it gets better and better and we're looking for a great championship game next year.

The Mississippi Bowl will continue to host two top-notch junior college football teams in the annual game to be held in Perkinston. The Mississippi State Champion and another team complete each year. It has become an exciting game with fans and college coaches flocking to Mississippi to observe the talent on display..future Division I players.

