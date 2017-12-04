Coast tourism leaders prepare for Sugar Bowl fans

The Sugar Bowl could make a positive impact on south Mississippi's economy, and coast tourism leaders are already preparing to get some of those fans here. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The Sugar Bowl could make a positive impact on South Mississippi's economy, and coast tourism leaders are already preparing to get some of those fans here.

The big New Year's Day bowl game in New Orleans is a match-up between Alabama and Clemson. Two Southeastern teams, which means, many fans will drive to the game and may choose to stay in Mississippi.

According to a Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast spokesman, they are working with hotels across the three coastal counties to promote accommodation and transportation packages.

Luxury Limousine owner Windy Swetman said he always looks forward to the event because there are always fans who choose to stay here instead of New Orleans. For the transportation industry, that equals dollar signs.

"You're going to have a lot of driving traffic, that will come in as well. They will stay here on our hotels and our casinos, enjoy the properties that we have here. And then certainly we enjoy providing those services for them, bringing them over to New Orleans and back again during the week and on game day," said Swetman.

Bill Holmes with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast said special offers for this year's Sugar Bowl will be posted to gulfcoast.org, by mid-week.

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of these great deals and enjoy everything the Mississippi Gulf Coast has to offer, and look forward to welcoming visitors looking for a unique, affordable and easily accessible coastal experience when traveling to and from the New Orleans area for the Sugar Bowl," Holmes said.

