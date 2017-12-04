Replicas on display at Old D'Iberville Village tell city's histo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Replicas on display at Old D'Iberville Village tell city's history

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Ralph Borries is the creator of these replicas. (Photo source: WLOX News) Ralph Borries is the creator of these replicas. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Replicas are placed at D'Iberville Town Green. (Photo source: WLOX News) Replicas are placed at D'Iberville Town Green. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Dozens of little buildings are on display. (Photo source: WLOX News) Dozens of little buildings are on display. (Photo source: WLOX News)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

For the entire month of December, you have a chance to take a trip back in time in the City of D'Iberville. Set up next to the Christmas display at the town green is Old D'Iberville Village, a small scale version of older D'Iberville buildings.

Carpenter Ralph Borries, who works for the city public works department, is the project's creator. He said he was approached by his boss with an idea to build the Village of Old D'Iberville.

"He kind of went over and said, 'Well what do we need?' He said, 'Well we can build some buildings and a school and a church.' And when he said school and church I knew which one it was going to be, the Old Sacred Heart Church and the St. Theresa School," said Borries.

"He did a really good job recreating old downtown D'Iberville," said D'Iberville City Manager Clay Jones. "And you'll see a lot of the shops. At night it's lit, and so you really get the feeling that you're in that time."

For four years now, the display has gone up. Each year Borries adds more to the collection.

"It looks like the real thing. It ain't just a picture. And they know the work that's in it and everybody compliments so much it thrills me. It's an honor for me to do this," said Borries.

"It's important to know where you came from in order to know where you're going," said Jones.

Made using plywood and plexiglass the material is meant to withstand the outdoors. Borries said it takes him about a week to make each replica. In addition to the visual aid, sightseers who view the village also get a chance to read the history of each location. 

"I got pictures from Mr. Green. He's a historian and every time I needed something he gave me the pictures and information on it. And all the stories about each one of the replicas is by him. He has all the history on all these replicas," said Borries.

The display will be up throughout the month of December at the D'Iberville Town Green.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

